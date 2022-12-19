Law Firm Hit Coverage Limit For Timeshare Suits, Judge Says

By Emily Enfinger (December 19, 2022, 2:30 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't owe any more coverage to a California law firm in suits accusing the firm of engaging in a scheme to entice timeshare owners to breach their contracts, a Florida federal judge said, agreeing with a magistrate judge's report that the firm's insurance policy had been exhausted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS