Sierra Club Says Feds Ignored NY Climate Law In Pipeline OK

By Nate Beck (December 19, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongly extended a deadline to build a 99-mile natural gas pipeline without addressing the climate goals of a 2019 New York law setting greenhouse emissions limits, the Sierra Club has told the D.C. Circuit....

