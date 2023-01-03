Health Care & Life Sciences Litigation To Watch In 2023

By Jeff Overley (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Before the New Year's Eve confetti has even been swept up, lawyers specializing in health care and life sciences already have enough litigation to keep them busy for much of 2023, which is kicking off with federal courts eyeing suits that carry sweeping significance for administrative law, the False Claims Act, drug approvals, the opioid crisis and abortion rights....

