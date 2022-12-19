Planned Parenthood Slams 'Deficient' Texas Privilege Claims

By Chris Kudialis (December 19, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Planned Parenthood has asked a Texas federal judge to order state officials to more thoroughly explain their rationale for privilege assertions they are relying on to shield tens of thousands of documents being sought as part of a lawsuit aimed at recouping $10 million in Medicaid payouts to the organization....

