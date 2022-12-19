Express Scripts Says Sanction Bid A Tactic Of A Failed Case

By Bryan Koenig (December 19, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Express Scripts lashed out at a sanctions bid from the city of Rockford, Illinois, that accuses the company of failing to preserve evidence in an antitrust case, suggesting that the town's allegations are just a common tactic of an attorney who "litter[s] his cases with 'sanctions' requests."...

