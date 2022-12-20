U Visa Holder Sues Over Green Card Med Exam Requirement

By Rae Ann Varona (December 20, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Mexico native told a Washington federal court that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services unlawfully denied her green card status adjustment request when it required her to take a medical exam she couldn't obtain due to a diagnosed panic disorder....

