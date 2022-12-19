Amazon Drivers Ask 11th Circ. To OK Service Awards

By Abby Wargo (December 19, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Amazon delivery drivers for whom a Florida federal court approved a nearly $1 million settlement of overtime pay claims appealed the court's refusal to approve $10,000 service award payments for the three lead plaintiffs to the Eleventh Circuit....

