Baltimore Urges Justices To Skip Climate Suit Remand Review

By Keith Goldberg (December 19, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- The city of Baltimore told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that the Fourth Circuit correctly determined that its suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages against fossil fuel companies belongs in state court and no further review is needed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS