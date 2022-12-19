Teen Wins Blue Cross Bias Suit Challenging Trans Care Ban

By Grace Elletson (December 19, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday sided with a transgender teenager who sued Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois for denying coverage for gender dysphoria-related treatments, ruling that the health care giant couldn't claim it was exempt from the Affordable Care Act's anti-bias policy....

