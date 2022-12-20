Yuga Labs NFT Trademark Suit Can Move Forward

By Tiffany Hu (December 20, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Yuga Labs can move forward with its lawsuit against an artist accused of copying and selling images that are part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens, after a New York federal judge determined that a free speech test doesn't apply to the artist's products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS