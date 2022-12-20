DLA Piper Sued For Malpractice After Gummy Deal Collapses

By Hailey Konnath (December 20, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Dietary supplement manufacturer Better Nutritionals sued ex-business partner Goli Nutrition and DLA Piper for hundreds of millions of dollars in California federal court Monday, saying Goli bailed on a lucrative nutritional gummy supplements manufacturing agreement and the law firm committed malpractice when it repped both sides in the deal....

