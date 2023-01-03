6 Pennsylvania Cases To Watch In 2023

By Matthew Santoni (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based cases that may be decided in 2023 will determine whether to count undated or misdated mail-in votes, if college athletes are "employees" of their institutions who can seek pay for their performances, and where companies can be sued within the Keystone State — if they're subject to its courts' jurisdiction at all....

