NY Real Estate Group Beats Antitrust Suit For Now

By Isaac Monterose (December 20, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge dismissed real estate broker Compass Inc.'s antitrust suit against trade association Real Estate Board of New York Inc. without prejudice, ruling that Compass' argument that the real estate market was becoming more competitive and other related lawsuits being resolved were "an adequate explanation for dismissal."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS