Spirit Airlines Wants Out Of Flight Attendants' FMLA Suit

By Emmy Freedman (December 20, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Spirit Airlines urged a Florida federal judge to toss two flight attendants' lawsuit alleging its medical leave policy violates the Family and Medical Leave Act, saying the workers' argument is based on the faulty claim that the airline's leave policy is identical to one under a collective bargaining agreement....

