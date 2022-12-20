Monsanto Wins 11th Circ. Redo Of Ga. Doctor's Roundup Case

By Peter McGuire (December 20, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday agreed to Monsanto Co.'s request for a full court review of a Georgia doctor's claim the company failed to warn about cancer risks from its Roundup weedkiller, after a court panel ruled his suit is not preempted by federal law....

