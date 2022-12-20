Ritz-Carlton Fights DQ Bid In Deceptive Tipping Dispute

By Madison Arnold (December 20, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. LLC is defending its attorney in response to a motion to disqualify its counsel, saying he was added to its legal team last month because of his local expertise and not in an attempt to make the Florida judge handling a proposed class action recuse herself....

