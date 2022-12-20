SPAC Investors Defend Suit Over Satellite Co.'s Value Plunge

By Jeff Montgomery (December 20, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- An attorney for investors in a special purpose acquisition company that took satellite launching business Astra Inc. public and then watched it nose-dive last year told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday that SPAC directors and affiliates are trying to "end run" a suit seeking examination of the deal's entire fairness....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS