What Employers Must Know About Speak Out Act Compliance

By Joe Hatley (January 3, 2023, 3:40 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden signed the Speak Out Act into law on Dec. 7, 2022. This law declares that predispute nondisclosure and nondisparagement clauses in employment contracts or severance agreements are unenforceable with respect to claims or allegations of sexual assault or sexual harassment....

