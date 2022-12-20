3M, DuPont And Others Sued Over Fire Foam Water Pollution

By Daniel Ducassi (December 20, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- Nearly a dozen current or former Colorado residents have filed a federal lawsuit against 3M, DuPont and various other companies over the alleged contamination of groundwater in El Paso County by per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in aqueous film-forming foam products used to fight fires....

