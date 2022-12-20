National Grid Seeks Dismissal Of Solar Cos.' Tax Suits

By Anna Scott Farrell (December 20, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Electric giant National Grid asked federal courts in Massachusetts and New York on Tuesday to dismiss proposed class actions accusing it of illegally charging solar energy companies for taxes to connect to its grid, saying National Grid can't be held accountable for its subsidiaries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS