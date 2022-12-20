Wella Faces Illinois BIPA Suit Over Virtual Try-On Tool

By Greg Lamm (December 20, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- Cosmetics company Wella was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court on Tuesday, alleging it violated Illinois' biometric privacy law by failing to get informed, written consent from users who tried on the brand's hair dye through an online tool....

