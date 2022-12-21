Iraq Ordered Again To Pay Pa. Co. $120M For Contract Breach

By Katie Buehler (December 21, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has again ordered Iraq to pay $120 million to a Pennsylvania technology company for unpaid invoices related to its work refurbishing military equipment for the country, finding Iraq can be held liable for its nonpayment because it affected the U.S. economy and military operations....

