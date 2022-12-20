No Prison For Investor Who Helped Cheat Quicken Loans

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 20, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- Backed by letters from two ex-San Francisco mayors and 188 other supporters, convicted real estate investor Victor Makras avoided prison time Tuesday for aiding a then-city official to fraudulently obtain a $1.3 million home loan from Quicken Loans, receiving three years probation and a $15,000 fine....

