Chancery OKs $12.5M Davidi Jonas Straight Path Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 22, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Straight Path Communications Inc. shareholders who sued IDT Corp. and its chairman Howard Jonas over the allegedly unfair sale of Straight Path to Verizon in 2017 will get $12.5 million under a partial settlement with his son, Davidi Jonas, who was Straight Path's CEO, that Delaware's Court of Chancery approved Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS