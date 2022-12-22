Top 3 Pennsylvania Cases Of 2022

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 22, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- The past year brought to Pennsylvania buzzworthy cases tackling the validity of digital arbitration agreements for Uber riders, whether attorneys can be sued for malpractice when they deliver undesirable settlements, and the acquittal of a Philadelphia politician accused of bribery in the government's second failed attempt at a corruption case....

