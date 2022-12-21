Card Trader Sues Co. Over Altered Steph Curry Rookie Card

By Renee Hickman (December 21, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- Sports card grading company Beckett Collectibles has been hit with a suit by card trading company Alt Platform over allegations that it "negligently and incompetently" graded a Steph Curry rookie card, which Alt Platform then bought for $168,000 — far more than it was worth....

