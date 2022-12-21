Oglala Sioux Fight Feds' Bid To Toss Police Funding Suit

By Gina Kim (December 21, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- EDITING -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe fought Tuesday against the government's bid to dismiss the tribe's suit seeking more police personnel or funding to serve its 40,000 members, arguing that the U.S. breached its treaty obligations and saying that denying relief would cause "unimaginable suffering and death on the Pine Ridge Reservation."...

