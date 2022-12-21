'I Was Never Trying To Hurt' Ex-Client 'Friend,' Ga. Judge Says

By Kelcey Caulder (December 21, 2022, 9:46 PM EST) -- A suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge took the stand Wednesday, telling the three-member panel overseeing his ethics case that he never intended to harm an elderly client who loaned him money, and that he never intentionally violated the state's campaign finance laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS