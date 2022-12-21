Monex Metals Leaders Will Pay $38M To End CFTC Fraud Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 21, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ordered the father-son leadership team of Monex Deposit Co. to pay $33 million in restitution and a civil monetary penalty of $5 million to end the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's $290 million fraud case alleging the metals brokerage ripped off mom-and-pop investors....

