Insurer Joins Lawsuits Over Utility Co.'s Pa. Gas Explosion

By Matthew Santoni (December 22, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Safeco Insurance claims Peoples Natural Gas failed to promptly shut off a pipeline and evacuate part of the Pennsylvania borough of Tyrone after a water contractor drilled through an active gas main in 2021, leading to an explosion and fire that killed one resident, according to a lawsuit filed in state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS