3rd Circ. Backs Ch. 11 DQ, Sanctions On Fla. Firms

By Ryan Harroff (December 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that two Florida-based law firms were rightfully disqualified from representing an Arkansas office building in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy for not disclosing their business relationships with one another, the building's loan broker and one of its creditors....

