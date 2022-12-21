Amazon Delivery Partner Hit With Unpaid Wages Suit In Ohio

By Abby Wargo (December 21, 2022, 7:12 PM EST) -- An Amazon last-mile delivery service provider was accused of failing to pay proper wages to its drivers for mandatory work duties and failing to provide uninterrupted meal and rest breaks in a proposed collective and class action lodged in Ohio....

