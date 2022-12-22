Recent BIPA Cases Highlight Data Risks Of High-Tech Fashion

By Kelly Bonner, Gerald Maatman and Gregory Tsonis (December 22, 2022, 2:39 PM EST) -- With high-end fashion and beauty sales holding strong despite fears of an economic downturn, some brands are turning to virtual try-on, or VTO, technology to optimize consumers' online shopping experiences....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS