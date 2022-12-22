3M, Others Ask 6th Circ. To Undo Class Cert. In PFAS Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 22, 2022, 3:40 PM EST) -- 3M, Chemours and other chemical companies Wednesday asked the Sixth Circuit to overturn an Ohio federal judge's decision to certify a class of plaintiffs who claim the businesses knowingly put their health at risk for decades by selling and distributing "forever chemicals."...

