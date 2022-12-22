Ga. Judge Eroded Public Trust, Ethics Boss Says At Trial

By Kelcey Caulder (December 22, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- A suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge should have known that including himself in a will his client had him draft when he was a practicing attorney would create an impression of impropriety and erode the public's trust in the judiciary, the head of the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission said in closing arguments in an ethics trial on Thursday....

