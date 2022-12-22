Rosen Law Gets $600K Of BMW Investors' $1.75M Deal

By Ryan Harroff (December 22, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge approved the Rosen Law Firm PA's bid for $600,000 in fees and expenses after it secured a $1.75 million settlement for a class of BMW investors who accused the company of inflating its American vehicle sales figures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS