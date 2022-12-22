Justices Urged To Mull Impact Of Lanham Act Reach Ruling

By Tiffany Hu (December 22, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit Bar Association has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the effects of a lawsuit that challenges the scope of U.S. trademark law on foreign businesses, saying the case may have an impact on other areas of law as well....

