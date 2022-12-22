Ex-Dentons Atty Seeks Redo Of Order Requiring Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (December 22, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A former Dentons partner who claims he was unjustly fired over a $34 million contingency fee has asked California's highest court to review a decision sending the dispute to arbitration in New York, saying the lower court provided a "roadmap" for employers looking to evade state labor law....

