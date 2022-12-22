Twitter Says Disability Bias Played No Part In Layoffs

By Patrick Hoff (December 22, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- Twitter told a California federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming recent layoffs and CEO Elon Musk's demands for long hours and an immediate return to the office violated disability discrimination laws, arguing that workers have failed to show people with disabilities were treated differently....

