Shower Biz On The Hook For $3M Over Hookless Knockoffs

By Andrew Karpan (December 22, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- A federal judge in the Southern District of New York decided Thursday that a home decor brand owed almost $3 million to a rival that owns patents and trade dress protections covering its Hookless brand of shower curtains, popular with hotels. ...

