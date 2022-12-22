Pilot Who's An Atty Sanctioned For Tossing Engine Evidence

By Mike Curley (December 22, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday sanctioned a pilot who alleged that a repair shop's faulty work caused damage to his plane, saying the pilot's replacement and disposal of the engine without allowing the shop to inspect it prevents anyone from determining the true cause of the damage....

