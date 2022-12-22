Ex-Cognizant Execs Want 'Outsourced' Bribery Docs Barred

By Dorothy Atkins (December 22, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has unsealed requests by former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives to bar prosecutors from using certain "outsourced" evidence collected by Cognizant's in-house counsel during their criminal bribery trials, arguing that corporate counsel unfairly served as prosecutors' investigators....

