Google Will Pay DC $9.5M To End Location-Tracking Suit

By Katie Buehler (January 3, 2023, 3:28 PM EST) -- Google has agreed to pay $9.5 million to end claims filed by the D.C. Attorney General's Office that it surreptitiously tracks users' locations after they believe they've disabled the feature, settling the lawsuit one month after announcing it would pay a historic $391 million to end similar claims lodged by 40 states....

