Calif. Water District Says Court Should Dismiss Tribe's Suit

By Ali Sullivan (January 4, 2023, 8:02 PM EST) -- California's largest agricultural water district on Wednesday urged a California federal judge to toss a Native American tribe's suit accusing the federal government of violating its tribal sovereignty and fishing rights, saying the Hoopa Valley Tribe isn't entitled to court-ordered relief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS