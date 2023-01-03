CorePower Yoga And SoulCycle Websites Allegedly Flout ADA

By Renee Hickman (January 3, 2023, 4:41 PM EST) -- A legally blind plaintiff filed two separate proposed class actions against CorePower Yoga and SoulCycle in New York federal court on Monday, alleging that the companies' websites violate the Americans with Disabilities Act because they are not "equally accessible to blind and visually impaired consumers."...

