Texas High Court Says Damage Cap Limits Bus Crash Verdict

By Jonathan Capriel (January 3, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has more than halved a $216,000 judgment awarded to a man hit by a bus, ruling that state law requires lower courts to cap damages when the defendant is a local government or a unit of one, even if the issue wasn't raised during trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS