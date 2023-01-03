Janssen Says Whistleblower Dragging Feet In Kickback Case

By Elliot Weld (January 3, 2023, 1:25 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Janssen on Monday attempted to shift blame for delays in a kickback suit to the purported whistleblower who filed the case, saying she was the one hindering discovery and demanding materials that are outside the scope of the Massachusetts federal court's orders....

