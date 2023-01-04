9th Circ. Questions Futility Exception In Tribal Dam Case

By Greg Lamm (January 3, 2023, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Washington tribe's lawsuit seeking to block the operation of a Seattle dam was properly dismissed because a federal trial judge lacked jurisdiction, a Ninth Circuit panel has found, but all three judges on the panel said the full court should consider abandoning its futility exception that prevented them from remanding the case to state court. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS