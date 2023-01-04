NJ Judge Says Atty Not An Employee For Whistleblower Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (January 3, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state court judge has ruled that a former Sussex County attorney was not a county employee, nixing his whistleblower claims that the county fired him in retaliation for crossing the county sheriff and objecting to an immigration-related ballot question....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS