Defendant In OnlyFans Consulting Case Duped By Fake Atty

By Matthew Santoni (January 3, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- The parties in a dispute over competing consulting firms for OnlyFans models told a federal court Tuesday that one of the defendants had been duped by a Pittsburgh man and "vexatious litigant" posing as an attorney — who had once claimed Bernie Madoff's conviction was obtained through government mind control....

